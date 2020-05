Tanned Twosome

Six days after tying the knot, Fox and her new husband packed on the PDA in Kona, Hawaii. The actors have since considered renewing their vows. “I didn’t think that I was into it until my relationship with Brian,” Fox once explained to E! News. “He’s very sensitive and very emotional. He’s a Cancer so he’s very all about feelings and relationships and he cries about everything. He’ll want to do it, so I’ll do it for him.”