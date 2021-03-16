2020

Months after finding herself in the center of a scandal, the stylist shared a throwback photo of one of her sons, a pageboy at the May 2018 royal wedding, smiling behind Markle on the big day. “When I feel dark and grey, I see this and it all goes away,” she captioned the nostalgic photo in August 2020. “I see this and pure joy.” Just three days later, Mulroney deleted the post from her Instagram account.

She explained her decision on her Instagram Stories in September 2020: “People often ask why I delete certain posts. The amount of bullying and hatred I’ve had to put up with for 3 years…. I’m tired of looking at it. Be kind. Be gracious. We are grown ups… stop acting like teenagers. Real women don’t put down other women.”