Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ Family Defend Her Amid Bullying Claims: ‘Find Someone Else to Torment’

Abigail Spencer Meghan Markle Suits Costars Defend Her Amid Bullying Claims
Abigail Spencer

Amid accusations that Meghan was unkind to royal aides before stepping down from royal duties in March 2020, Spencer defended her via a lengthy letter on social media.

“I’ve learned so much from Meg. The power of a handwritten note. The loveliness of surprise flowers. That she has a perpetual Rolodex in her brain of recommendations for the heart, soul, & body,” she wrote.

Spencer’s caption continued: “I can’t tell you the value of having another working mother I can lean on when with [sic] the pressures of visibility & child-rearing woes become overwhelming,” Spencer wrote via Instagram. “She’s always been a safe harbor for me, someone I can fall apart in front of… and with. And I have.”

