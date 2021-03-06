Abigail Spencer

Amid accusations that Meghan was unkind to royal aides before stepping down from royal duties in March 2020, Spencer defended her via a lengthy letter on social media.

“I’ve learned so much from Meg. The power of a handwritten note. The loveliness of surprise flowers. That she has a perpetual Rolodex in her brain of recommendations for the heart, soul, & body,” she wrote.

Spencer’s caption continued: “I can’t tell you the value of having another working mother I can lean on when with [sic] the pressures of visibility & child-rearing woes become overwhelming,” Spencer wrote via Instagram. “She’s always been a safe harbor for me, someone I can fall apart in front of… and with. And I have.”