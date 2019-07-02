Pics Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin: A Timeline of Their Whirlwind Romance By Us Weekly Staff July 2, 2019 Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.COM / MEGA 15 16 / 15 June 2019 The pair enjoyed a date night at Billboard’s Country Power Players event in Nashville on June 4. Back to top More News Our Favorite Hunter Rain Boots Are in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! Our Favorite La Mer Deal in the Nordstrom Sale Is Under $100 Our Favorite Wrap Dress in the Nordstrom Sale Is Universally Flattering More News