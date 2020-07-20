Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra: A Timeline of Their Relationship

August 2018

The lovebirds made their engagement official in August with a traditional Roka engagement ceremony, an Indian service that takes place before a wedding to signify the unification of the bride and groom’s family members and friends. Both Jonas and Chopra’s parents attended the big event, which the couple documented with a sweet photo posted to their respective Instagram accounts on August 18. “Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love,” the “Close” singer wrote, with the Quantico star penning, “Taken … With all my heart and soul.”