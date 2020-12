How It’s Been Since Her Parents Went to Prison

She said while it’s “been hard” to have her mom and dad both in prison, “it’s necessary of us to move on and move forward.” The Los Angeles native also shared that before her parents went to prison, they had many conversations about what happened: “There is no justifying or excusing what happened because what happened was wrong, and I think every single person in my family can be, like, ‘That was messed up. That was a big mistake.’”