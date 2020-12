No Contact

Olivia Jade hasn’t spoken to either of her parents since they began serving their sentences. ”There’s a quarantine phase because of COVID. I think that is the reason, but I’m not too sure. I just haven’t heard anything so I’m just waiting,” she said, noting it’s the longest she’s gone without talking to them, and it’s been very hard, especially without speaking to her mom. “I know she’s strong and I know it’s a good reflection period.”