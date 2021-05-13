Love Lives

Olivia Munn’s Dating History: From Chris Pine and Aaron Rodgers to Tucker Roberts

Olivia Munns Dating History From Chris Pine Aaron Rodgers Tucker Roberts
John Mulaney

Us confirmed in May 2021 that the former Saturday Night Live writer had sparked a romance with the Newsroom alum. One week prior, Mulaney confirmed he split from wife Anna Marie Tendler after six years of marriage following his exit from a 60-day rehab program. “I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage,” the makeup artist said in a statement at the time. “I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”

The following month, a source exclusively told Us, “Olivia and John are going strong,” adding that the Oklahoma native “is so smitten” with the comedian.

