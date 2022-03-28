Big night out! Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher enjoyed a date night at the 2022 Academy Awards.

Kunis, 38, and Kutcher, 44, only had eyes for one another on the red carpet, walking hand-in-hand and grinning at one another as the posed for photos. This is the first Oscars they have attended together as the couple — who share daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5 — have only attended a handful of red carpet events together in the two decades since meeting on the set of That ’70s Show.

Instead, the Black Swan star, 38, enjoys spending time at home with Kutcher, 44, and their kids. “My husband does not annoy me,” she told E! News in October 2017. “He doesn’t. He really doesn’t. I don’t know if this happens later, we’ve only been married a handful of years, you know, it’s very much in the honeymoon phase. We still really love and like each other daily.”

Kunis has previously spoken about her low-key way of life, telling Glamour in August 2016 that when she’s not working, she prefers to be all natural. “I don’t wear makeup. I don’t wash my hair every day,” she said at the time. “It’s not something that I associate with myself. I commend women who wake up 30, 40 minutes early to put on eyeliner. I think it’s beautiful. I’m just not that person.”

Kunis also described her perfect day as one spent relaxing with her family. “My ideal day consists of waking up around 7 a.m. because that for me is sleeping in, doing a giant kid pile in my bed with my husband,” she told Marie Claire in October 2017, adding that she’d then be “putting on some cartoons, getting an extra 30 minutes of sleep, rolling out of bed, doing breakfast while staying in our pajamas and then maybe going to the zoo or the aquarium or park.”

The duo are careful to balance their schedule between parenting and their career, as the Bad Moms star explained in September 2021. “We tag team!” Kunis told Entertainment Tonight. “We never work at the same time, and we only shoot on location during summer breaks. The rest of the time we shoot at home.”

She and Kutcher are also making their children aware of the ongoing crisis in Kunis’ native Ukraine. O​​n March 17, the pair announced they raised over $30 million for relief efforts. “We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the support,” Kunis said via an Instagram video shared on the Two and A Half Men alum’s page. “And while this is far from a solve of the problem, our collective effort will provide a softer landing for so many people as they forge ahead into their future of uncertainty.”

Kutcher continued: “We’re going to do everything we can to ensure the outpouring of love that came from you all as a part of this campaign finds a maximum impact for those in need.”