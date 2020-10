Christina Milian

The “Dip It Low” singer shared her support for Britney in September 2020, posting the #FreeBritney hashtag on her Instagram Stories while working out to the Crossroads star’s 2011 hit “Till the World Ends.”

“I miss Britney Spears,” she said. “I’m gonna need some hits right now. Bring it on, I’m ready. I need some hits to work out to. You too, [producer] Max Martin.”