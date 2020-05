November 2019

Flanagan was sent packing during week 7 of the season, just before Weber traveled to meet his final four’s families.

“I want someone to be my other half. I want to be with someone and we’re a power couple,” she told Weber on the series. “I want someone to challenge me on a day-to-day basis, and me challenge them, learn from them, and vice versa.”

He proposed to Sluss just before Thanksgiving in November 2019.