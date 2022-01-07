Breakup Teaser

“When I heard Randall [Emmett] and Lala [Kent] broke up, I was surprised but then also a little relieved for her,” Leviss told Shay, explaining that Kent calling off her own engagement in the fall of 2021 gave her some clarity. “Then I felt this feeling, not of jealousy, but envy knowing that she’s going to be OK. She’s going to be perfectly fine without Randall.”

Just a few days later, Leviss said she got a call from another friend telling her that she was getting a divorce. The news, which Kennedy somewhat overheard, was another sign for the former pageant queen — and made her then-fiancé a little nervous about their own fate. After she got off the phone, Leviss remembered Kennedy saying, “Why do I feel like we’re next?”