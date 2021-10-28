Jedidiah and Katey Duggar

Jed broke from tradition by not announcing his engagement to Katey Nakatsu. The couple surprised many when they tied the knot in April 2021, after an under-the-radar romance. “For a long time, I have prayed for my future spouse, not knowing who that person would be. God answered my prayers far beyond what I could have ever imagined in Katey,” Jed wrote via Instagram, revealing that he was a married man. “We have enjoyed quietly developing our relationship over the past year and every moment together has been amazing!”

He continued: “I’m so grateful God brought Katey into my life and excited to share with you all that today she became my wife! Katey, the thought of sharing the rest of my life with you makes me the happiest man in the world! I love you so much!!”