Adrienne Bailon
The entrepreneur dated former Bailon for two years before they called it quits in 2009. Their relationship — and cheating scandal — played out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “Rob and I, when we broke up, we pretty much were like, ‘We’re not going to talk about it,'” the Disney Channel alum recalled during a July 2013 episode of The Real. “It was private. … And I think people would think that because I was cheated on, I would want to go out there and say, ‘He cheated on me!’ But I was embarrassed.” Bailon later revealed that she eventually wrote her ex an email from her fake boyfriend to get him to stop calling her in an attempt to reconcile.
Three years later, she told her cohosts on The Real that she had moved on and was no longer angry with Kardashian. “We’ve come such a long way. I think Rob is a great guy. … What’s in the past is in the past,” Bailon said at the time.
Bailon married Christian music artist Israel Houghton in November 2016, and they welcomed son Ever via surrogate in August 2022.