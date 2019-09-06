Exchanging Insults

Ortiz-Magro accused Harley of being unfaithful on April 29, 2018. “Note to self, can’t turn a natural born HOE, into a HOUSEWIFE, if you find them in the gutter then leave them in the gutter,” Ronnie wrote on his since-deleted Instagram Story. “Not all people can be saved when they are so far gone. All you can say you did ur best and keep it moving.”

“If your significant other keeps sex videos of their ex, shouldn’t they show enough respect to delete them, esp after being in a new relationship for over a year?” he wrote in a second Instagram Story.

Jen fought back with her own Instagram insult that read, “Can’t turn a coke head into a father! Yeahhh buddy.”