On Again, Off Again

An insider confirmed to Us on April 30, 2018, that Ortiz-Magro and Harley had split, but they got back together on May 15. Six days later, however, the duo called it quits once again. “They had a big fight the other day and a re done … for now,” a source close to the pair told Us on on May 22, 2018. “It’s going to keep changing every day.”