Kate Winslet and Ned Rocknroll

In late December 2012, the Titanic actress’ UK rep confirmed that Winslet married Rocknroll in New York “earlier this month in a private ceremony attended by her two children and a very few friends and family.” The two had been engaged “since the summer,” but never made a formal announcement.

