Freida Pinto and Cory Tran

“We’re already married,” the Slumdog Millionaire actress said during an October 2021 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, revealing that she and her now-husband eloped amid the COVID-19 crisis. “When we got engaged, we thought we’d have this most magical wedding. It was going to be something in Big Sur [in California]. Then COVID happened, and it’s still happening, and we just realized we’re going to be planning this for the rest of our lives and probably never doing it.”

The then-pregnant star continued: “So we decided one day to go to the Honda Center in Anaheim, [California], and [tie the knot]. This was perfect. We got married and then we got to go home and take an afternoon nap.”