Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider

The actress quietly married the entrepreneur at the Santa Lucia Preserve in Carmel, California, on August 28. She opened up about the “stunning private community” and shared wedding photos with Vogue. “It was timeless. There is just no other way to describe it. I was overwhelmed with such gratitude and thanks to be marrying the man of my dreams and to see all the people we love together in the middle of such a profound setting. It was truly a dream come true,” she gushed. Her maid of honor was best friend Mariska Hargitay.