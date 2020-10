John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh

Us Weekly confirmed that the couple quietly tied the knot in Tampa, Florida, on October 12, 2020. One day before the news broke, the actor and former wrestler posted a message about happiness. “’I will be happy if I only get (x).’ This is a great way to mold an entire life spent chasing happiness and never finding joy,” he tweeted. The couple were first linked in March 2019.