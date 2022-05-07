Celebrity Couples Who Got Married in Secret

Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter

The couple revealed in a May 2022 on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” that they’d gotten married in a hurry before Lynskey filmed Yellowjackets in spring 2021. The show was filming amid the coronavirus pandemic in Vancouver, which had very strict rules about who could visit at the time.

“I was going to Canada for Yellowjackets and I was on the phone with somebody and they said, ‘Oh, he won’t be allowed in,'” the actress explained. “I was like, ‘We have a child. What? I can’t leave for six months,’ so I was like, ‘We have to get married tomorrow.’”

She added that it was a small wedding with only two witnesses. “We got married on our front porch of our little rental house in Atlanta. Nice lady came and married us. We had two friends there,” Lyskey revealed.