Sarah Snook and Dave Lawson

The Succession alum and the Australian comedian got married in February 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “I got locked down in Melbourne with one of my best mates and we fell in love,” Snook revealed in an October 2021 interview with Vogue Australia.

The two had been friends since 2014 and had “lived together, traveled together, always excited to see each other, but totally platonic,” she said. “We’ve just never been single at the same time.”

After the Steve Jobs actress proposed to Lawson, the two married in her Brooklyn backyard. The small ceremony was attended by a few friends including her Succession costar Ash Zukerman, who was the couple’s witness.