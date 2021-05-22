Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green’s Relationship Timeline

January 2021

After ringing in the new year together, the Transformers star and the Dancing With the Stars pro took to social media to tease the idea of love.

“Let’s all find the connection to love and togetherness again :),” Green captioned a photo via Instagram of himself sitting in a pool by a beach January 1.

Burgess posted her thoughts on 2020 with a similar mention, saying, “I choose to react with kindness, respect, understanding, optimism, positivity, wholehearted gratitude and above all else, love. Love for myself, love for my people, and love for even those who haven’t got it for me… yet 😉 I have no resolution this year other than to move forward with the same intentions, and hopefully inspire some people along the way.”