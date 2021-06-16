June 2021

“I’m excited for this time in life … and I’m excited that she’s in my life,” Green told Entertainment Tonight of his girlfriend in June 2021. “I think she’s amazing. My kids love her. It’s a win-win right now. I totally love her. That’s without any question at all.”

Burgess chimed in, “I second it, I mirror it. I love him. Honestly, eight months has gone really, really fast. It feels like the blink of an eye, but I also feel like I’ve known him my whole life. So it’s one of those.”

The professional dancer also commented on her beau’s parenting skills and how wonderful it’s been to interact with his children. “He is an amazing dad, I can tell you that. He’s one of the best I’ve ever known or witnessed. He’s incredible,” she said. “I love spending time with the boys. I love having them in my life. They’re amazing kids, so it’s not a hard gig. I’ve always loved kids. A lot of my friends have kids now and I’m obsessed with them, so it was really wonderful for me to be able to connect with them.”

The actor praised Burgess’ ability to connect with his sons, adding, “She’s great with them, she really is. She’s super fun. They love hanging out with her and doing things and she has a great connection with each one of them. … She just instinctually sort of knows how to not be a stepparent in that way, but really just bond with them and love them.”