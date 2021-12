Cole Sprouse and Jennifer Aniston

The Riverdale actor has spoken frequently about his childhood crush on his Friends costar. “I had a really, really hard time working with Aniston because I was so in love with her,” Sprouse told the New York Post in an interview published in March 2017. “I was infatuated. I was speechless — I’d get all bubbly and forget my lines and completely blank. It was so difficult.”