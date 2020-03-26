Kylie Jenner

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star donated $1 million to help pay for masks, face shields and other protective gear. “I am speechless, my eyes are filled with tears of joy and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude,” OBGYN Dr. Thais Alaibadi wrote via Instagram on March 25, speaking of Jenner’s donation. “I have never felt more blessed to be a doctor, as helping our brave ER and ICU workers feels just as gratifying as helping my own patients. From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU @kyliejenner ❤️. You are my hero.”