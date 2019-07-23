Stars Who Have Dated Bachelor Nation

Ben Flajnik and Jennifer Love Hewitt

Shortly after the actress sent flirty tweets to Flajnik in August 2011, an eyewitness told Us that Flajnik stopped by Lion’s Pub in San Francisco with Giants player Cody Ross, but he made a beeline for Hewitt after spotting her across the room. “It seemed like a first date,” the observer said at the time. “But he wasn’t overly affectionate.” Hewitt later denied a romance, explaining to Ryan Seacrest the same month: “We did meet, but totally by coincidence.”