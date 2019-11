Mike Johnson and Demi Lovato

The pop star fangirled over Hannah Brown’s suitor during season 15 of The Bachelorette in July 2019. After the show ended, Lovato and Johnson went on a few dates. However, their fling was short-lived. “Mike and Demi have pumped the brakes,” a source told Us that October. “It was never a serious, full-blown relationship by any means. There is absolutely no love lost between them. The timing just wasn’t right because they’re both so busy.”