Amy Schumer

The comedian documented her trip to a New York vaccination site in March 2021, filming her drive alongside husband Chris Fischer. “This is my going to be the vaccine energy,” she said via an Instagram video while fist-pumping in the vehicle. The Trainwreck actress wore a sparkly minidress with a hole in the arm when getting her shot. “I want to thank all the brave people in the medical field. But more than them I want to give a shout-out to me,” she captioned her social media video. “I’m awesome I love the people of New York. Even the annoying ones. It’s nice to see all of them. I feel excited and hopeful. I hope you do too.”