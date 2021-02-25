Jane Fonda
"I'm feeling OK, I worked out yesterday," Fonda said during a February 2021 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show after getting her second vaccine dose. "I'm lucky I didn't have any reaction to it." The Grace and Frankie star added: "It certainly doesn't hurt. I encourage everybody to get it who can get it, as soon as possible. But I still wear masks and I'm still doing social distancing. Things don't go back to normal just because you have the vaccine. You can still spread it or pick it up."