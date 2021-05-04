Health Update

Steve Martin, Martha Stewart and More Stars Who’ve Spoken Out About Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine

Judy Greer Covid Vaccine
 Courtesy of Judy Greer/Instagram
Judy Greer

“Two weeks ago yesterday I got my second vaccine!!!” the Arrested Development alum wrote via Instagram in May 2021, along with a photo of her standing in a parking lot after her shot. “My vaccinatress at @cvspharmacy gave me this Proud Lion sticker because she said i was very brave. I’m terrified of needles and shots. I’m happy because I know I’m protecting myself, my friends & family, and the strangers I come in contact with every day. I’m sad because we lost, and are still losing, so many people to COVID-19.”

