Everything Tarek El Moussa Heather Rae Young Have Said About Their Wedding

Keeping it Private

Following their one-of-a-kind engagement, the Tarek’s Flip Side star admitted that their wedding may not be documented on camera.

“We’re thinking about not shooting the wedding — just ‘cause, you know, it’s such a special day,” he exclusively told Us in September 2020. “I mean, if there was a way to shoot it and act like [the cameras were] not there, I’m sure we would do it, but I don’t know if that’s a possibility. It’s a real special day for us.”

El Moussa also noted that it was very important to the couple to have his children in attendance. He shares daughter Taylor (born in 2010) and son Brayden (born in 2015) with his ex-wife.

“It’s important for us to involve the kids in the wedding ‘cause we’re a family and Heather has really, really come into our lives and created a family for us,” he told Us about his two kids with ex Haack. “And we just adore her.”