Everything Tarek El Moussa Heather Rae Young Have Said About Their Wedding

Limiting the Guest List

El Moussa revealed that the duo had a “no exes at the wedding” rule in place for their upcoming nuptials.

“Small [ceremony], less distractions, more intimate, better conversations with the people around us. You know, we just think smaller is better,” he told Entertainment Tonight in October 2020.

Young added, “Just intimate, with our best friends and family. We’re gonna have to be strict with our list.”

The pair also teased that their location had been narrowed down to Cabo or California.

“We don’t know where it’s gonna be, but it’s gonna be one of those places,” Young said to ET.