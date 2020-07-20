Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen: A Timeline of Their Relationship

April 2020

Brady admitted he needed to “check” himself in order to get his marriage with Bündchen back on track. “There was a couple years ago, she didn’t feel I was doing my part for the family,” he explained on The Howard Stern Show. “She felt like I would play football all season and she would take care of the house, and then all the sudden when the season would end, that I’d be like, ‘Great, let me get into all my other business activities. Let me get into my football training.’ And she’s sitting there going, ‘Well, when are you going to do things for the house? When are you going to take the kids to school and do that?’”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers player revealed that he made a “big transition” to resolve their issues, adding, “She wasn’t satisfied with our marriage. So I needed to make a change in that.”