Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen: A Timeline of Their Relationship

December 2006
After meeting through friends in 2006, Brady and Bündchen started seeing each other that December.
"I knew right way — the first time I saw him," she recalled to Vogue in 2009 about Brady. "We met through a friend. The moment I saw him, he smiled and I was like, 'That is the most beautiful, charismatic smile I've ever seen!' We sat and talked for three hours. I had to go home for Christmas, but I didn't want to leave. You know that feeling of, like, you can't get enough? From the first day we met, we've never spent one day without speaking to each other."