Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen: A Timeline of Their Relationship

February 2009

Following a brief engagement, Brady and Bündchen tied the knot in Santa Monica in February 2009. “We planned it in like 10 days, and it was perfect,” the athlete recalled to GQ that November. “We went back to the house and I barbecued aged New York strips. We had champagne, a cake, some ice cream. It was a great night. I think you always have this idea that weddings need to be 200 people and you invite everybody, and I’m all for it if people want to do that, but I think there was really something special about just having our parents there.”