Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen: A Timeline of Their Relationship

February 2022

Brady paid tribute to his Bündchen while announcing his retirement from the NFL after 22 seasons, writing via Instagram, “To my wife, Gisele, and my children, Jack, Benny and Vivi. You are my inspiration. Our family is my greatest achievement.”

The quarterback, who played for the New England Patriots for 20 years and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for two seasons, added: “I always came off the field and home to the most loving and supportive wife who has done EVERYTHING for our family to allow me to focus on my career. Her selflessness allowed me to reach new heights professionally, and I am beyond words what you mean to me and our family. Te amo amor da minha vida.”

The mother of two replied to her husband’s post, writing, “What an incredible ride this has been! You know that we are always here to support you my love. Looking forward to what the future holds. Te amo.”