September 2015

A source told Us in September 2015 that things were “very tense” between Brady and Bündchen after deflategate, an NFL controversy revolving around accusations that Brady ordered the deflating of footballs in the AFC Championship Game in the 2014-2015 NFL playoffs.

Brady addressed the marriage troubles later that month. “We’re in a great place,” he told a Boston radio station at the time. “I’ll just say that.”