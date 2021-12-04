December 2021

The professional athlete was sued by Nichols for child support amid claims that he fathered her newborn child. Us exclusively confirmed that Nichols welcomed the baby on December 2, after spending time with Thompson in March of that year — while he was still dating Khloé.

In court documents obtained by Us, Thompson acknowledged having sex with Nichols several times. He requested in November 2021 to have genetic testing ordered once the baby was born to determine paternity after initially filing the request in July of that year.