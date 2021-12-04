July 2021

Thompson got into a social media feud with Lamar Odom over their mutual ex, Khloé. After the TV personality shared a photo of herself in a bikini under an outdoor shower, both men left flirty comments via her Instagram page.

“@lamarodom God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️,” the Ontario native clapped back at Odom after he left a series of flame emojis and heat emojis.

The Khloé & Lamar alum — who was married to the former E! personality from 2009 to 2013 before they split — then seemingly threw shade at Thompson. He retweeted a video with the caption, “NBA Twitter watching Tristan Thompson pretend to act tough on Lamar Odom.”

Odom addressed the controversy during an appearance on “The Megan Promer Show” later that month, saying, “He don’t really know me, so that could have really turned ugly.” He went on to explain why he chose not to escalate things further, adding, “He’s a Black man [and] he’s in the NBA, so we’re fraternity brothers at the end of the day. I’ll just leave it there.”