A Very Popular Shirt

After Carlson called Morris a “lunatic country music person” during Brittany’s appearance on his show, the “Tall Guys” songstress released a T-shirt that included the epithet and the phone number for the Trans Lifeline crisis hotline. Morris noted that all proceeds would be split between the Trans Lifeline and GLAAD’s Transgender Media Program.

Less than one week later, GLAAD and Trans Lifeline announced that the shirt had raised more than $150,000 for their organizations. “The way that transgender people are talked about on social media, especially by celebrities, has an impact on the wellbeing of trans folks, who already live in a society that does not want them to exist,” Lauren Gray, Trans Lifeline’s director of advancement, said in a statement. “Social marginalization and stigma cause us to have a significantly harder time accessing community support, safe housing, gainful employment, and affordable healthcare, which push many people in our community toward crisis. We are grateful to Maren Morris for not only calling out transphobia but also using her platform to support Trans Lifeline as we answer calls every day from trans people in crisis.”