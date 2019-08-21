



Cha-ching! Hannah Brown, Lamar Odom, James Van Der Beek and Sean Spicer stand to earn a pretty penny if they stick it out during season 28 of Dancing With the Stars.

Hours after the celebrity cast was announced on Wednesday, August 21, Variety reported that contestants will earn $125,000 during their rehearsal period and the first two weeks of the show. Stars who make it to week three and on will then begin to receive additional fees every week. The maximum payday comes to $295,000 for those who are particularly successful at mastering ballroom dancing.

According to the outlet, in previous seasons, contestants could end up making as much as $345,000.

Other members of the season 28 cast include Christie Brinkley, Karamo Brown, Lauren Alaina, Ally Brooke, Kate Flannery, Kel Mitchell, Ray Lewis and Mary Wilson. Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Cheryl Burke, Emma Slater, Gleb Savchenko, Jenna Johnson, Keo Motsepe, Lindsay Arnold, Peta Murgatroyd, Sasha Farber, Val Chmerkovskiy and Witney Carson make up the returning pros, while husband-and-wife duo Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach will make their debut among the dancers.

Brown, for her part, opened up exclusively to Us Weekly on Wednesday about whether anyone in the cast has caught her eye. “Not talking about relationships, I’m talking about my dance skills,” she said. “I don’t think I can … nope, not there right now. I have blocked [romance] out right now.”

The 24-year-old former Bachelorette added: “I’m focusing on Hannah and working on continuing to get stronger and I’m excited for Dancing With the Stars to continue telling my story in a different way, and that doesn’t mean looking to find a partner. There’s more to Hannah than that.”

Odom, meanwhile, confided in Us that he hopes ex-wife Khloé Kardashian — whom he divorced in 2016 after seven years of marriage — is “one of his supporters.”

Dancing With the Stars premieres on ABC Monday, September 16, at 8 p.m. ET.

