Daniel Radcliffe and his girlfriend, Erin Darke, traded baby bottles and bibs for formalwear while attending the 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, January 15.

The couple posed together while walking the red carpet outside the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, where Monday’s event was hosted. Radcliffe, 34, wore a maroon suit while while Darke, 39, opted for a purple lace dress. While he looked adorable with his longtime love, Radcliffe also posed for photos alongside “Weird Al” Yankovic, whom he played in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

Radcliffe was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for playing the title role in the 2022 film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Other nominees in the category included Taron Egerton for Black Bird, Kumail Nanjiani for Welcome to Chippendales, Evan Peters for Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Michael Shannon for George & Tammy and Steven Yeun for Beef (who won).

Amid his professional success, Radcliffe celebrated a personal milestone when he and Darke, 39, welcomed their first child in April 2023. Two months later, he opened up about adjusting to fatherhood.

Related: See the Emmy Awards' Best Dressed Celebs of All Time From Sarah Jessica Parker to Jennifer Aniston, see which stars nailed it on the red carpet at the Emmy Awards through the years!

“It’s great. It’s crazy and intense, but he’s wonderful and Erin is amazing,” he told Entertainment Tonight in July 2023. “It’s a real privilege also to have this time with him.”

Radcliffe added that he and Darke — who met on the set of their 2013 movie Kill Your Darlings — were “having a great time” as they learned the ropes of parenting. “I was always going to take some time off, which not everyone is able to do, and so I’m able to kind of just be here with him a lot, which is lovely,” he noted.

Related: Stars Packing on the PDA at the Emmys Through the Years Television's biggest stars can't help but pack on the PDA at the year's biggest event, the Emmys! — see all the cute kisses from over the years!

Later that month, Radcliffe joked about his son’s development. “Yeah, he’s fully talking at 3 months old, he’s very advanced,” he quipped to E! News. “He’s smiling and that’s all I need. That’s awesome. Some people have to wait a lot longer for that so I’m really happy with that.”

Radcliffe went on to praise Darke for adapting to motherhood in such a short amount of time. “It’s a crazy thing, but it’s also really beautiful,” he said. “Watching my girlfriend become a mum is really the most incredible, beautiful thing to be witness to. So, it’s great.”

Related: Love on the Carpet! The Best Emmys Couple Style Moments of All Time There’s no slay like a couples slay. Through the years, Hollywood’s hottest and most beloved couples have brought their fashion A-game to the Emmy Awards red carpet. Whether it’s a romantic debut or a sweet PDA sighting, we live for a coordinated lovebird moment. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade make stepping out in style look […]

In October 2023, Radcliffe spoke candidly about his fears as a father. “It’s frankly terrifying to have a human being in the world that I care this much about and that everything he does is going to affect how I feel about my life for the rest of my life,” he told E! News. “So, you know, that’s intimidating.”

Radcliffe also shared one of the most “surprising” parts of being a parent. “The fact that there is a creature in the world that can give you the worst night of your life and then you wake up in the morning and go over to them and they turn around and smile and you’re like, ‘I don’t care about any of the things you just did,’” he explained. “That’s pretty cool.”