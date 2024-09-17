David Beckham and wife Victoria Beckham were “worried” about giving cameras access to their lives with Netflix’s Beckham docuseries — even if it was a success.

“It made me nervous, and it made Victoria nervous,” David, 49, confessed while speaking at the Royal Television Society in London on Tuesday, September 17, according to Variety. “I hated almost every moment of making it … it was very difficult.”

The former soccer star explained, “As much as people think they know everything about us they don’t really, and we don’t really let those doors open to our house.”

David noted that he “knew it was the right time” to tell his story despite it taking “a long time to come to terms with the fact that I was going to make it.” He recalled not being “ready to talk” about his career when he retired from soccer in 2013.

However, as time passed his outlook on documenting his life, career and personal world shifted. “Through the pandemic, it’s when documentaries really exploded and it was coming up to the 10-year anniversary of my retirement from football,” David remembered, which is when he and Victoria, 50, agreed to film their lives.

David noted that choosing director Fisher Stevens also helped ease his concerns about shooting, and he allowed Stevens to have full reign. “When I met Fisher I knew this is the man that will make me feel really uncomfortable and I knew I had to feel uncomfortable to make the documentary we made,” David added.

David and Victoria’s openness paid off when Beckham won Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series at the 2024 Creative Arts Emmys on September 7.

“So this happened last night🤩 Emmy winners WOW 🏆,” David captioned pics of the show’s cast and crew accepting the award via Instagram on September 8. “Thank you to the @televisionacad for this honour and congratulations to my BECKHAM documentary team, I am so proud of each and every one of you and this award is so special for all of us ❤️.”

He continued: “I can’t believe it’s been almost a year since we released something that was so personal to me and my family. The reaction from people all over the world was and is still amazing, THANK YOU to everyone that watched it , HUGE thank you to @fisherstevens @nicola.howson #johnbattsek @davidgardner @bshepherd @gneville2 @studio99 and all the amazing people behind the camera that helped make this so special. Also a big thanks to our incredible partners at @netflix 🎬 We have an award winning studio ❤️ I love you all & am so proud x.”

The post also featured a clip of the show’s crew FaceTiming David backstage after accepting the award. Victoria congratulated her husband in the post’s comments, writing, “So so proud of you and your incredible team!! Xxxxx.”

David later confirmed that the trophy has since made its way home to him. “Safely back in Office 💛,” he captioned a snap of himself holding the statue via Instagram on September 10. “Still can’t believe we won an EMMY 🥹.”

Beckham, which premiered on Netflix in October 2023, followed the athlete’s journey to becoming one of the most legendary soccer players of all time, as well as dove into his relationship with Victoria and their family life. (The couple, who wed in 1999, share kids Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 22, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 13.)

One moment from the series quickly went viral online, as David called out Victoria for saying she grew up in a “working class” family. “Best honest!” he told her before asking, “What car did your dad drive you to school in?” After some pestering, Victoria answered, “OK. In the ‘80s, my dad had a Rolls-Royce.”

The pair have continued to poke fun at the hilarious moment, with Victoria even releasing a “My dad had a Rolls-Royce” T-shirt. They also recreated the interaction for a 2024 Super Bowl ad earlier this year.

“So, David and I are gonna be in a little commercial,” Victoria says in the Uber Eats commercial before David butts in, stating, “Be honest, be honest!” Victoria proceeds to admit that they are actually starring in a “big commercial” for the Super Bowl, only she and David keep messing up the name of the sporting event.

David and Victoria are now focused on their next Netflix project, the untitled documentary about the designer and singer’s rise to stardom.

“I’m really excited about this one because she is an amazing woman,” David said of his wife on Tuesday. “She’s a strong, driven, passionate person who’s gone from being a Spice Girl to being respected in this industry, it’s very tough. She’s worked hard for 18, 19 years on her business and suddenly she’s having the success she deserves.”

He teased, “People are going to see her personality and her work ethic.”