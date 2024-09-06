Donna Kelce got into the game-day spirit at the Kansas City Chiefs home opener by getting crafty with some famous faces.

Mama Kelce, 71, made Chiefs-inspired friendship bracelets at The World’s Largest Tailgate: Tailgate Games on Thursday, September 5. The event — hosted by Rob Riggle and attended by stars such as Hayley Lewis and Heidi Gardner — got fans excited for the team’s first game of the season by livestreaming tailgate-themed competitions.

Decked out in Chiefs merch, Kelce posed for a sweet photo with Gardner, 41, while holding up her friendship bracelet, which read, “Go Chiefs.” Gardner, for her part, celebrated Travis Kelce’s mom by using beads to spell out “Mama Kelce.”

Donna has been seen sporting friendship bracelets since Travis, 34, began dating Taylor Swift last year. Inspired by lyrics from Swift’s Midnights track “You’re on Your Own, Kid,” Swifties helped popularize the recent friendship bracelet trend by trading homemade jewelry pieces at the pop star’s Eras Tour shows.

The accessory is what helped Swift and Travis’ relationship, as the tight end tried and failed to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it at her July 2023 Kansas City Eras Tour concert in Kansas City. The two later connected after Travis discussed the attempt on his and Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast and were dating by the time she attended her first Chiefs game that September.

Donna sported several friendship bracelets while sitting with Swift, 34, in an Arrowhead Stadium suite back in October 2023. She sat alongside her son’s girlfriend on Thursday while watching the Chiefs defeat the Baltimore Ravens.

Donna also notably wore a friendship bracelet on the set of the upcoming Hallmark movie Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story back in July. The film stars Hunter King as Alana, whose family is competing in a Chiefs “Fan of the Year” contest. As she begins to catch feelings for the team’s director of fan engagement, played by Tyler Hynes, chaos ensues after her grandfather’s (Ed Begley Jr.) vintage Chiefs hat goes missing.

Donna will play the manager of a Kansas City BBQ restaurant whose name also happens to be Donna. She reunited with costars King, 30, and Hynes, 38, at Thursday’s The World’s Largest Tailgate event, during which the film’s first teaser was released.

Not only did the trailer feature a shot of the leading couple making a heart with candy canes — an apparent nod to Swift’s famous heart hands pose — but Donna is seen wearing more friendship bracelets in one of the movie’s first-look pics. (Many fans believe Swift and Travis’ romance served as inspiration for the film.)

Swift and Travis held hands as they left Thursday’s game together. The Grammy winner rocked a denim corset tank and shorts and red leather boots, while Travis showed off his sense of style in a matching white-and-tan button-down and pants, as well as a red-and-white trucker hat.