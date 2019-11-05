Fan-Made-Mashup-of-Justin-Bieber-and-Selena-Gomez-Hits-Goes-Viral





A fan-made mashup of Justin Bieber’s 2015 hit “Sorry” and Selena Gomez’s new track “Lose You to Love Me” has fans abuzz, especially because the dueling lyrics sound like a conversation between the two exes.

The mashup comes from Andy Wu, a Los Angeles-based filmmaker, editor and music producer. “It’s been 3 years since I made JELENA Megamix (2008-2016). Now their chapter is officially closed and done,” Wu writes in the video description, quoting Gomez’s lyrics. “I guess it’s time for everyone to move on.”

As of the time of this writing, the video has been viewed more than 748,000 times on YouTube, with 85k upvotes and only 1k downvotes. “This is literally the best mashup I’ve ever heard,” one commenter wrote.

Others praised the way Wu combined the lyrics from the two songs. “This literally sounds like I’m listening to both sides of the story, Selena’s and Justin’s,” another commenter observed.

Bieber, 25, and Gomez, 27, got together in 2011 and dated off and on until splitting for good in March 2018. Three months later, Us Weekly confirmed that Justin had gotten back together with ex Hailey Baldwin. He and the Drop the Mic cohost tied the knot in September 2018 and then again in a larger ceremony this September.

Gomez dated The Weeknd for 10 months during one of her and Bieber’s breaks, but a source confirmed to Us last month that her new song was based on her relationship with the “Sorry” singer.

“Although the song ‘Lose You to Love Me’ was cowritten and a collaboration, Selena was very involved in writing and creating it, and the song is obviously about Justin,” the source said. “Her fling with The Weeknd did not inspire the song — their relationship was much more short-lived and not deep enough to inspire it.”

Gomez, who was recently spotted with ex-boyfriend Samuel Krost, clarified her relationship status last month in an interview with Zach Sang. “I’ve been super, super single for two years, and I want to know what that love will look like next for me,” she said. “I want it to be real and I don’t want it to be codependent or messy or lack of communication. When you get older you find people who are actually right for you, that are actually on the same wavelength.”

The “Back to You” singer also opened up about young love. “You’re in a phase of life where you experience love for the first time, and I think that can just be a little toxic,” she explained. “When you’re young you have this codependency that you think is love, and then you have this addiction to the passion and the frustration with each other, and you think, ‘Oh, that’s love.’ I believed that for a long time.”