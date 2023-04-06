Seeing pink? Former Gilmore Girls set costumer Valerie Campbell is going viral for revealing which Legally Blonde easter egg was intentional — and more movie connections.

“I think that was an easter egg you were meant to know when you watched Gilmore Girls the first time around,” Campbell said in a TikTok revelations clip, referring to a memorable prop used during a season 4 episode of Gilmore Girls.

On the show, Kirk (Sean Gunn) gets stopped by Luke (Scott Patterson) when he walks into Luke’s Diner carrying a pink and white polka dot handbag big enough for a dog.

“It’s not a purse!” Kirk yells at Luke while holding the bag over his shoulder. “It’s a dog carrier. My girlfriend [has] gone out of town with some friends and I’m watching Buster for her.”

While the scene itself is memorable to some, it’s the bag that stands out to fans of Legally Blonde. In the 2003 sequel, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde, Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) carries the same handbag to tote her pup, Bruiser Woods, around Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. amid her high-powered career as an attorney.

“That bag was so iconic in that movie that there is no way we just randomly used it,” Campbell, who worked as the set costumer on the WB series from 2001 to 2007, noted in her TikTok.

She further explained that every prop had to get approved by the show’s creator, Amy Sherman-Palladino, to be used on set.

“Since Elle in Legally Blonde 2 was such a fashion icon and that moment was very iconic, there is no chance that was just randomly used,” Campbell concluded, noting the season 4 episode aired from 2003 to 2004, so it was at the same time as the movie was in theaters.

The former Gilmore Girls employee later pointed out that “another fun fact” that ties to both the show and the movie together. She explained that Bruiser’s outfit in Legally Blonde 2 was “constructed” by Marilyn Madsen, who is a “good friend” of the show’s costume designer. Madsen “also helped construct many items on Gilmore Girls too,” Campbell revealed.

While Gilmore Girls — which starred Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel as the mother-daughter duo of Lorelai and Rory Gilmore, respectively — ended in 2007, fans are still hooked on the show. The fandom prompted a four-part reunion for Netflix in 2016 called Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

In March, fans were once again talking about the show after Campbell claimed via TikTok that she knew the identity of Rory’s baby daddy. Rory’s pregnancy was announced during the A Year in the Life finale but the father’s name has not been revealed.

Campbell, for her part, concluded that “the only obvious choice” as the father is Logan (Matt Czuchry) since Rory had an ongoing affair with him throughout the four-part series. “Amy herself said, ‘Why are people even questioning who the father is? It was supposed to be very, very, very, very obvious,” Campbell concluded in her TikTok.

Legally Blonde has an equally big following, which helped get Legally Blonde 3 greenlit. The third movie has yet to receive a premiere date, but Witherspoon, 47, announced in May 2020 that Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor had signed on to write the script.

“I’m still hoping that Legally Blonde 3 is gonna come together in the right way,” the Morning Show star told USA Today in July 2022. “I feel like these characters are my friends, so I safeguard them. I would never make the subpar, mediocre version of their story.”