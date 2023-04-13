As Scandoval continues to make headlines, James Kennedy is making his feelings clear about watching former fiancée Raquel Leviss move on.

“HAHAHA! Raquel loves to confide in Ariana [Madix] … About lots of life’s lessons. 😂,” the England native, 31, wrote via an Instagram comment on Wednesday, April 12, after Us Weekly posted a recap from that evening’s episode, in which Ariana, 37, quipped that Raquel, 28, seemingly lived alone in a “rom-com” before the Tom Sandoval affair scandal.

James added: “She’s young and free and spreading her legs 😂😂😂.”

The former SUR busser has since deleted the social media comments.

Us confirmed last month that Tom, 40, and his Fancy AF Cocktails coauthor had split after nine years together following his affair with Raquel.

“I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through this process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana,” the TomTom owner wrote in an Instagram statement on March 7. “I made mistakes, I was selfish and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly.”

He continued at the time: “I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends.”

Tom, who alleged in an April interview with Howie Mandel that he ended things with Ariana on Valentine’s Day prior to her finding out about his months-long affair, has since paused his unexpected relationship with the former beauty queen.

“We’re really good friends,” he claimed of Leviss during the Tuesday, April 11, episode of the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast, noting they are not exploring a friends-with-benefits situation at the moment. “We’re not putting any label on it.”

Raquel, who has also apologized to Ariana for her part in the cheating scandal, previously dated James for five years. The DJ — who has since found love with Ally Lewber — proposed in May 2021, nearly seven months before they called it quits. The former Miss Sonoma Country beauty queen originally moved on by pursuing flings with Tom’s BFF, Tom Schwartz, and fellow Vanderpump Rules personality Peter Madrigal.

“I’ve dated around. I’ve had a few, like, flings and casual stuff and I’m not really looking for anything serious [right now],” Raquel exclusively told Us in February, nearly one month before her affair made headlines. “I kind of like being single and doing my own thing. … I feel like I really only recently started figuring out who I am as a person and what I really, really like and what I don’t like. So I don’t think that I’m ready to settle down anytime soon.”

Raquel later told TMZ in March that she and Sandoval are on a “break.”

“We’re just trying to get through these next through steps and make amends and hear everybody out,” she told the outlet on March 22, days before filming the show’s season 10 reunion. “I know a lot of people are angry. So just getting through these next few steps and not putting a label on anything.”