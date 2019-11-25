



Nothing to see here! Jenna Dewan set the record straight after her seemingly shady reaction to Camila Cabello’s performance at the 2019 American Music Awards went viral on social media.

As Cabello, 22, sang “Señorita” with boyfriend Shawn Mendes on Sunday, November 24, the cameras cut to Dewan, 38, standing in the audience alongside Brad Goreski. The actress turned to the celebrity stylist, 42, and appeared to whisper, “She’s always so extra” while rolling her eyes.

However, Dewan took to her Instagram Stories later in the evening to share her side of the story.

“Hi, guys! I’m leaving the AMAs. I’m getting a lot of text messages from people wondering if I was shading Camila. No! I love her. I love her so much,” she said in a video message recorded on the car ride home. “I’m such a big fan of hers. I don’t understand what that’s about. But no. I love her, love her, love her.”

The former World of Dance host then panned the camera over to Goreski, who said, “Guys, we were bumping and grinding so hard to ‘Señorita.’ We’re obsessed.” Dewan added, “That’s my favorite song!”

The AMAs were a big night for both Cabello and Dewan. The pop star performed three times during the ceremony: first with Mendes, 21, followed by a solo performance of her new single “Living Proof” and finally as a special guest during Taylor Swift’s career-spanning medley. She and Mendes also took home the award for Collaboration of the Year for their summer smash.

Dewan, meanwhile, hit the stage with Patrick Schwarzenegger to introduce Halsey’s performance. The show marked a rare night out for the pregnant star, who is expecting her second child.

The Step Up star announced in September that she and her boyfriend, Steve Kazee, have a bundle of joy on the way. She already shares 6-year-old daughter Everly with her ex-husband, Channing Tatum.

Dewan showed off her baby bump in a formfitting pink Emporio Armani dress with an open back at Sunday’s awards ceremony. She documented much of the night on her Instagram Stories, sharing clips of performances by Ciara, Lizzo, Cabello and the Jonas Brothers.