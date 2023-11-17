The View’s Joy Behar is a Swiftie through and through, but she’s not on board with Taylor Swift dating Travis Kelce.

Behar, 81, and her cohosts discussed Kelce, 34, during the Thursday, November 19, episode of The View after a number of his old tweets from 2010 and 2011 — long before he was playing with the Kansas City Chiefs — resurfaced online.

“He’s illiterate is more to the point,” Behar quipped. “He’s obsessed with the girls looking good, that was his thing.”

Whoopi Goldberg pressed Behar about why she was so invested in Swift, 33, and the NFL star’s love life. “I’m a Swiftie and I love her because she’s getting young people out to vote, so I don’t want her to be stuck with this idiot,” Behar noted.

Swift and Kelce have been linked since September, nearly three months after he saw her Eras Tour concert in Kansas City. He attempted to give Swift his number at the show in July, but the twosome didn’t connect that night. Swift later attended Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears, wearing Chiefs merch and sitting next to Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, in a private box.

Swift has since attended three more of Travis’ away games. Travis then returned the favor earlier this month, attending one of her Eras concerts in Buenos Aires. The tight end watched the three-hour show from the VIP tent next to Taylor’s dad, Scott Swift.

After Travis’ night out at the Argentina concert — which included a “Karma” lyric change in his honor and culminated in a backstage kiss — eagle-eyed Swifties took a peek at his old tweets. Before his NFL success, Travis frequently clued in his followers on his favorite fast food meals and his daily routine, making more than a few typos along the way.

While Behar wasn’t charmed by the tweets, her cohosts pointed out that plenty of time has passed since then.

“I really think that these kids, their frontal lobe, at that age, they’re not developed and they’re writing all kinda stuff,” Sunny Hostin chimed in, arguing that Travis has “probably” matured “a lot” since 2010.

Goldberg, 68, added: “Listen, young people do young people stuff. And what you said 25 years ago may not be how you feel this time, so everybody needs to lighten up and let these people do what they want to do.”

Attention on Taylor and Travis hasn’t slowed since they were first spotted together, but the public interest hasn’t affected their relationship. A source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month that the two are “getting really serious.”

According to the insider, Taylor and her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, are expected to join Travis’ parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, when the Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, November 20. (Travis’ older brother, Jason Kelce, is the Eagles center.)